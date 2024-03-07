Maryland women beat Illinois 75-65 in the Big Ten Tournament for 17th straight series victory

Bri McDaniel had 20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, Jakia Brown-Turner added 14 points and eight boards, and No. 8 seed Maryland beat ninth-seeded Illinois 75-65 on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Maryland trailed 24-10 after the first quarter before rallying for its largest comeback victory of the season — and its 17th straight victory in the series.

Shyanne Sellers, Maryland’s leading scorer, fouled out with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter but Illinois could not take advantage. The Terrapins scored on their next three possessions to extend their lead to 70-63.

Illinois only made one field goal, Camille Hobby’s layup with 25 seconds left, in the final 4:30.

Maryland (18-12) advances to the quarterfinals on Friday against top-seeded and fourth-ranked Ohio State. The Terrapins lost both regular-season meetings, 84-76 on Jan. 17 followed by 79-66 on Feb. 25.

Allie Kubek scored 13 points, Brinae Alexander had 12 and Sellers finished with 11 points and eight assists for Maryland.

Makira Cook led Illinois (14-15) with 17 points and eight assists, and Kendall Bostic had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Camille Hobby scored 16 points and Genesis Bryant added 13.

Illinois shot 69% in the first quarter to take the 14-point lead but finished at 40% (27 of 67) with 16 turnovers. The Illini lost the lead for good when Maryland closed the third quarter on an 11-0 run, with four points apiece from Brown-Turner and Sellers.

