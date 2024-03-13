Maryland takes on Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Maryland Terrapins (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Maryland Terrapins (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -3.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland faces Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Terrapins’ record in Big Ten play is 7-13, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference play. Maryland is the best team in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 65.7 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Scarlet Knights are 7-13 against Big Ten teams. Rutgers is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Maryland is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% Rutgers allows to opponents. Rutgers averages 65.8 points per game, 0.1 more than the 65.7 Maryland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is shooting 40.0% and averaging 20.8 points for the Terrapins. Julian Reese is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Derek Simpson is averaging 8.4 points for the Scarlet Knights. Jeremiah Williams is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.