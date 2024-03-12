Maryland faces Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Maryland Terrapins (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Maryland Terrapins (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland takes on Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Terrapins have gone 7-13 against Big Ten opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Maryland averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 8-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Scarlet Knights’ record in Big Ten action is 7-13. Rutgers ranks third in the Big Ten with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 2.6.

Maryland is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% Rutgers allows to opponents. Rutgers’ 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (41.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Reese is averaging 13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Terrapins. Jahmir Young is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games.

Derek Simpson is averaging 8.4 points for the Scarlet Knights. Jeremiah Williams is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

