Maryland-Eastern Shore takes on Norfolk State after Okworogwo’s 20-point outing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-18, 3-9 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (19-10, 9-3 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-18, 3-9 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (19-10, 9-3 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits the Norfolk State Spartans after Kelechi Okworogwo scored 20 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 70-66 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Spartans are 11-0 in home games. Norfolk State is sixth in the MEAC with 12.2 assists per game led by Jamarii Thomas averaging 3.8.

The Hawks have gone 3-9 against MEAC opponents.

Norfolk State is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Maryland-Eastern Shore allows to opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore has shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 assists and two steals for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

