Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Howard following Harris’ 20-point game

Howard Bison (13-15, 7-4 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-17, 3-8 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Howard Bison (13-15, 7-4 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-17, 3-8 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Bryce Harris scored 20 points in Howard’s 78-69 win against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Hawks are 8-3 on their home court. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bison are 7-4 against MEAC opponents. Howard has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Maryland-Eastern Shore’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Howard gives up. Howard averages 5.1 more points per game (75.5) than Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up (70.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Mack is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 5.3 points. Troy Hupstead is averaging 14.7 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

