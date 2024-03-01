Marshall leads Albany (NY) against Maine after 26-point outing

Maine Black Bears (13-16, 5-9 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (13-16, 5-9 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday,…

Maine Black Bears (13-16, 5-9 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (13-16, 5-9 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) plays the Maine Black Bears after Amar’e Marshall scored 26 points in Albany (NY)’s 91-67 victory against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Great Danes have gone 7-4 at home. Albany (NY) is sixth in the America East in rebounding averaging 36.0 rebounds. Jonathan Beagle leads the Great Danes with 9.5 boards.

The Black Bears have gone 5-9 against America East opponents. Maine is 5-12 against opponents over .500.

Albany (NY) scores 79.1 points, 12.2 more per game than the 66.9 Maine allows. Maine averages 67.6 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 78.9 Albany (NY) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertram averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Sebastian Thomas is averaging 19.2 points, five assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Albany (NY).

Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 6.5 points. Peter Filipovity is averaging 14 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 80.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

