Marquette plays in Big East Tournament against the Villanova

Villanova Wildcats (18-14, 11-10 Big East) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (23-8, 14-6 Big East) New York; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT…

Villanova Wildcats (18-14, 11-10 Big East) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (23-8, 14-6 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Marquette takes on Villanova in the Big East Tournament.

The Golden Eagles’ record in Big East play is 14-6, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference play. Marquette has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 11-10 in Big East play. Villanova is eighth in the Big East with 12.8 assists per game led by Mark Armstrong averaging 2.3.

Marquette’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Villanova gives up. Villanova averages 70.7 points per game, 0.9 more than the 69.8 Marquette allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Armstrong is averaging 8.1 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.