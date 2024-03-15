Marquette Golden Eagles and Providence Friars square off in Big East Tournament

Providence Friars (21-12, 12-10 Big East) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (24-8, 15-6 Big East) New York; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Providence Friars (21-12, 12-10 Big East) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (24-8, 15-6 Big East)

New York; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Marquette plays in the Big East Tournament against Providence.

The Golden Eagles’ record in Big East games is 15-6, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. Marquette scores 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Friars are 12-10 against Big East teams. Providence has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Marquette scores 78.9 points, 10.2 more per game than the 68.7 Providence gives up. Providence averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Marquette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Golden Eagles. Oso Ighodaro is averaging 11.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the past 10 games.

Devin Carter is averaging 19.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Friars. Josh Oduro is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Friars: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

