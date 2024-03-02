Manjon leads Vanderbilt against LSU after 22-point outing

LSU Tigers (15-13, 7-8 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (8-20, 3-12 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

LSU Tigers (15-13, 7-8 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (8-20, 3-12 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on the LSU Tigers after Ezra Manjon scored 22 points in Vanderbilt’s 85-82 victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Commodores have gone 7-9 in home games. Vanderbilt is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 7-8 in conference play. LSU averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Vanderbilt is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 42.1% LSU allows to opponents. LSU has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manjon is averaging 14.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Commodores. Ven-Allen Lubin is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

