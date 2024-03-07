Manhattan hosts Iona after Brown’s 21-point showing

Iona Gaels (14-15, 9-9 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (6-21, 3-15 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Iona Gaels (14-15, 9-9 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (6-21, 3-15 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -7; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits Manhattan after Joel Brown scored 21 points in Iona’s 71-64 victory against the Marist Red Foxes.

The Jaspers are 2-9 in home games. Manhattan has a 3-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Gaels are 9-9 against conference opponents. Iona has a 7-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Manhattan’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Iona gives up. Iona averages 72.5 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 77.1 Manhattan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaquil Bender is shooting 38.0% and averaging 13.5 points for the Jaspers. Seydou Traore is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Wheza Panzo is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 10 points. Greg Gordon is averaging 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

