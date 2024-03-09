Maly scores 23, Jensen 22; No. 21 Creighton beats Seton Hall in Big East quarters

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Morgan Maly scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Lauren Jensen scored nine of her 22…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Morgan Maly scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Lauren Jensen scored nine of her 22 points in the fourth quarter and No. 21 Creighton beat Seton Hall 72-65 Saturday night in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament.

Molly Mogensen scored 14 points for No. 2-seed Creighton (25-4). The Bluejays have won five in a row against the Pirates, including a 72-65 road win in the regular season finale.

Maly converted a tiebreaking three-point play to close the third quarter and, after Kae Satterfield missed a short jumper, Jensen hit a 3-pointer. Mallory Brake stole a pass from Savannah Catalon and assisted on a fast-break layup by Jensen that gave Creighton its biggest lead of the game at 58-50 with 8:57 remaining. Brazil Harvey-Carr hit a 3- to reduce the deficit to five with 4:50 remaining. Sha’lynn Hagans made two free throws about 2 minutes later to make it 64-61.

Jayme Horan made two free throws to push the lead back to five with 1:30 left before Azana Baines made two quick layups to make it 68-65 almost a minute later befor Maly made 4 of 4 free throws to seal it.

Micah Gray scored 15 points, Baines 14 and Satterfield added 11 for No. 7 seed Seton Hall (17-14). Catalon finished with seven points, seven assists and four rebounds.

The teams have met in the quarterfinals of conference tournament in each of the last four seasons. Seton Hall eliminated the then-No. 3 seed Bluejays with a 66-65 win when Mya Bembry hit a short jumper with 1.9 seconds left to end a five-game series skid.

Creighton plays the winner between No. 3 seed St. John’s and sixth-seeded Georgetown in the semifinals on Sunday.

