Maine visits Marshall and Albany (NY)

Maine Black Bears (13-16, 5-9 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (13-16, 5-9 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday,…

Maine Black Bears (13-16, 5-9 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (13-16, 5-9 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) faces the Maine Black Bears after Amar’e Marshall scored 26 points in Albany (NY)’s 91-67 win against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Great Danes are 7-4 in home games. Albany (NY) averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Black Bears are 5-9 against America East opponents. Maine is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Albany (NY) is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Maine allows to opponents. Maine averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Albany (NY) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Thomas is averaging 19.2 points, five assists and two steals for the Great Danes. Marshall is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Peter Filipovity is averaging 13.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Black Bears. Jaden Clayton is averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 80.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

