Madlock leads Alabama State against Alabama A&M after 23-point game

Alabama State Hornets (12-16, 7-8 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-20, 7-8 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (12-16, 7-8 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-20, 7-8 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Antonio Madlock scored 23 points in Alabama State’s 90-84 overtime loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 5-4 on their home court. Alabama A&M gives up 78.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 7-8 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is seventh in the SWAC scoring 69.6 points per game and is shooting 37.6%.

Alabama A&M’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 69.6 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 78.0 Alabama A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailin Smith is averaging 14 points for the Bulldogs. Chad Moodie is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

CJ Hines is averaging 10.2 points for the Hornets. Madlock is averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 40.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.