Madlock and the Alabama State Hornets host conference foe Southern

Southern Jaguars (17-12, 11-5 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (12-17, 7-9 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Antonio Madlock and Alabama State host Tidjiane Dioumassi and Southern in SWAC play.

The Hornets have gone 6-4 in home games. Alabama State has a 3-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars are 11-5 in SWAC play. Southern leads the SWAC with 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Tai’Reon Joseph averaging 8.8.

Alabama State averages 69.0 points per game, equal to what Southern allows. Southern averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Alabama State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Range averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 26.6% from beyond the arc. D’ante Bass is averaging 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks over the last 10 games.

Brandon Davis is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Jaguars. Derrick Tezeno is averaging 10.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

