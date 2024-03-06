Maddox scores 21 as George Mason defeats Rhode Island 69-51

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Darius Maddox had 21 points in George Mason’s 69-51 win over Rhode Island on Wednesday night.…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Darius Maddox had 21 points in George Mason’s 69-51 win over Rhode Island on Wednesday night.

Maddox also had six rebounds for the Patriots (19-11, 8-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Amari Kelly scored 18 points with six rebounds. Woody Newton pitched in with nine points and nine rebounds.

David Green scored 16 to lead the Rams (11-19, 5-12), who have lost seven in a row. Luis Kortright added nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

