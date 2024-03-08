Maddox and George Mason host Richmond

Richmond Spiders (23-7, 15-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (19-11, 8-9 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Richmond Spiders (23-7, 15-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (19-11, 8-9 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason takes on Richmond after Darius Maddox scored 21 points in George Mason’s 69-51 win against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Patriots have gone 13-3 in home games. George Mason ranks sixth in the A-10 with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Keyshawn Hall averaging 7.2.

The Spiders have gone 15-2 against A-10 opponents. Richmond scores 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

George Mason averages 71.7 points, 5.6 more per game than the 66.1 Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than George Mason allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 17.1 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Patriots. Maddox is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan King is averaging 19 points for the Spiders. Dji Bailey is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Spiders: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

