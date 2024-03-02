Mackinnon, Elon Phoenix to host Rice and the Monmouth Hawks

Monmouth Hawks (16-14, 9-8 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (13-17, 6-11 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Monmouth Hawks (16-14, 9-8 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (13-17, 6-11 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth takes on Elon in CAA action Saturday.

The Phoenix have gone 8-5 in home games. Elon gives up 75.7 points and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Hawks are 9-8 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is sixth in the CAA with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Nikita Konstantynovskyi averaging 7.9.

Elon’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Monmouth gives up. Monmouth averages 71.9 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 75.7 Elon gives up.

The Phoenix and Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TK Simpkins is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Phoenix. Nick Dorn is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.

Xander Rice is scoring 20.5 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.