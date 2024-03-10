LSU’s Poa out of SEC Tournament championship with a concussion

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — LSU guard Last-Tear Poa will not play in the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game after suffering…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — LSU guard Last-Tear Poa will not play in the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game after suffering a concussion late in Saturday’s win over Mississippi.

Poa fell hard and hit her head against the court. She was helped up and briefly took a few steps before laying back flat on the ground and paramedics were called.

Poa left the court on a stretcher and was evaluated at St. Francis Hospital, where she was diagnosed with a concussion and released overnight.

An LSU spokesman said Poa would not be at the arena Sunday, instead watching the game at the team hotel.

Poa is a 5-foot-11 junior from Australia. She had started the past three games with SEC freshman of the year Mikaylah Williams nursing a sore foot.

Williams was taking part in warmups Sunday before the eighth-ranked Tigers (28-4) took on No. 1 South Carolina (31-0) in the title game.

