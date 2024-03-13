LSU Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs play in SEC Tournament

Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-12, 8-10 SEC) vs. LSU Tigers (17-14, 9-9 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-12, 8-10 SEC) vs. LSU Tigers (17-14, 9-9 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: LSU plays in the SEC Tournament against Mississippi State.

The Tigers’ record in SEC play is 9-9, and their record is 8-5 against non-conference opponents. LSU is sixth in the SEC with 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Will Baker averaging 6.1.

The Bulldogs are 8-10 in SEC play. Mississippi State ranks fifth in the SEC with 38.6 rebounds per game led by Cameron Matthews averaging 7.1.

LSU makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Mississippi State averages 75.3 points per game, 0.5 more than the 74.8 LSU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Wright is shooting 38.7% and averaging 15.1 points for the Tigers. Tyrell Ward is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Josh Hubbard is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 16.8 points. Tolu Smith is shooting 57.7% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.