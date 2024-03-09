LSU guard Poa diagnosed with concussion after leaving court on a stretcher during SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — LSU said that guard Last-Tear Poa was diagnosed with a concussion and was expected to be…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — LSU said that guard Last-Tear Poa was diagnosed with a concussion and was expected to be released from the hospital, where she was taken for evaluation after hitting her head on the floor late in the Tigers’ 75-67 victory over Mississippi at the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Saturday night.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey said Poa had movement in her limbs when she was taken off the court on a stretcher and being brought to St. Francis Hospital.

Mulkey said she got word after the game that Poa’s scan at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville came back clean. “So that’s wonderful news,” Mulkey said.

Poa, hurt in the fourth quarter, had gotten up with help and was slowly being assisted to the team’s bench. But she stopped and was placed flat on the floor while paramedics came out with the stretcher.

LSU players huddled together on the sideline to pray while fans chanted “Poa.”

“The kid took quite a lick on the back of her head,” Mulkey said. “I did not see it. I saw it on the film just a minute ago and I wouldn’t even look at it.”

Mulkey said Poa seemed a little bit “unresponsive.”

“She could squeeze your hand, lightly,” Mulkey said. “She’d tell you she could feel her legs, but she really couldn’t articulate good enough for you not to be afraid.”

Poa is a junior from Australia who has started 10 games this season. She had five points in 17 minutes against the Rebels.

Mulkey communicated with Poa’s family in Australia and was headed to the hospital to be with her player.

