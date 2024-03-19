LSU and North Texas play in NIT matchup

North Texas Mean Green (18-14, 11-9 AAC) at LSU Tigers (17-15, 9-10 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

North Texas Mean Green (18-14, 11-9 AAC) at LSU Tigers (17-15, 9-10 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: LSU plays North Texas in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Tigers are 9-10 against SEC opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. LSU ranks seventh in the SEC with 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Will Baker averaging 5.9.

The Mean Green’s record in AAC action is 11-9. North Texas scores 69.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

LSU makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). North Texas averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that LSU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrell Ward averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Jordan Wright is shooting 35.0% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

Jason Edwards is averaging 19.2 points for the Mean Green. Robert Allen is averaging 10.4 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

