Loyola (MD) hosts Curry and Army

Army Black Knights (10-20, 6-11 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (6-24, 4-13 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Ryan Curry scored 21 points in Army’s 73-51 loss to the American Eagles.

The Greyhounds are 1-11 in home games. Loyola (MD) is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Black Knights have gone 6-11 against Patriot League opponents. Army is 7-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Loyola (MD) is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Army allows to opponents. Army averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Loyola (MD) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deon Perry is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 17.2 points and 1.5 steals. Jordan Stiemke is averaging 8.6 points over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Josh Scovens is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Black Knights. Abe Johnson is averaging 9.7 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 57.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

