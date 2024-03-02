Loyola Marymount visits Portland following Robertson’s 32-point performance

Loyola Marymount Lions (12-17, 5-10 WCC) at Portland Pilots (10-20, 4-11 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (12-17, 5-10 WCC) at Portland Pilots (10-20, 4-11 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Tyler Robertson scored 32 points in Portland’s 80-75 overtime win over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Pilots are 8-6 on their home court. Portland averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lions are 5-10 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount is ninth in the WCC scoring 27.1 points per game in the paint led by Lars Thiemann averaging 4.9.

Portland averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 46.4% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Pilots. Vukasin Masic is averaging 14.4 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland.

Dominick Harris averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc. Alex Merkviladze is shooting 45.0% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

