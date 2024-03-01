Loyola Marymount visits Portland after Robertson’s 32-point showing

Loyola Marymount Lions (12-17, 5-10 WCC) at Portland Pilots (10-20, 4-11 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (12-17, 5-10 WCC) at Portland Pilots (10-20, 4-11 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the Loyola Marymount Lions after Tyler Robertson scored 32 points in Portland’s 80-75 overtime win over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Pilots have gone 8-6 in home games. Portland is 1-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 5-10 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount ranks ninth in the WCC scoring 27.1 points per game in the paint led by Lars Thiemann averaging 4.9.

Portland scores 72.0 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 71.2 Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount averages 72.9 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 80.7 Portland allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson is averaging 16.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Pilots. Vukasin Masic is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Dominick Harris is shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 14.3 points. Alex Merkviladze is averaging 15 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

