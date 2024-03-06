Live Radio
Loyola Chicago wins 69-59 over Davidson

The Associated Press

March 6, 2024, 9:32 PM

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Miles Rubin and Des Watson scored 13 points apiece and Loyola Chicago beat Davidson 69-59 on Wednesday night.

Rubin also had nine rebounds and five blocks for the Ramblers (22-8, 14-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Watson added five assists. Braden Norris hit three 3-pointers, scoring 11 with seven rebounds.

The Wildcats (15-15, 5-12) were led by Connor Kochera with 22 points. Bobby Durkin had 13 points. Grant Huffman contributed 11 points, six assists and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

