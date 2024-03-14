Loyola Chicago Ramblers and Saint Bonaventure Bonnies meet in A-10 Tournament

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (19-12, 10-9 A-10) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (23-8, 15-3 A-10) New York; Thursday, 5 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (19-12, 10-9 A-10) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (23-8, 15-3 A-10)

New York; Thursday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -2; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago and Saint Bonaventure meet in the A-10 Tournament.

The Ramblers are 15-3 against A-10 opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Loyola Chicago is third in the A-10 with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Miles Rubin averaging 3.5.

The Bonnies’ record in A-10 games is 10-9. Saint Bonaventure is eighth in the A-10 giving up 68.4 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.6% Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents. Saint Bonaventure scores 6.7 more points per game (73.8) than Loyola Chicago allows to opponents (67.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Des Watson is averaging 13 points for the Ramblers. Sheldon Edwards is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Charles Pride is averaging 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bonnies. Daryl Banks III is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

