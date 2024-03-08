Lowe has double-double and William & Mary knocks off North Carolina A&T 79-62 in CAA Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chase Lowe had 18 points and 16 rebounds in 13th-seeded William & Mary’s 79-62 victory over 12th-seeded…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chase Lowe had 18 points and 16 rebounds in 13th-seeded William & Mary’s 79-62 victory over 12th-seeded North Carolina A&T on Friday in the opening game of the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament.

Willliam & Mary will play fifth-seeded Towson in Saturday’s second round.

Lowe also contributed six assists for the Tribe (10-22). Trey Moss shot 5 for 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Gabe Dorsey went 6 of 17 from the field (5 for 15 from 3-point range) to also finish with 18 points. The Tribe ended a nine-game skid with the victory.

Landon Glasper led the Aggies (7-25) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Nikolaos Chitikoudis added 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for N.C. A&T. Jalal McKie also had 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. The loss is the ninth straight for the Aggies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

