Louisville plays Boston College, looks to stop home losing streak

Boston College Eagles (16-14, 7-12 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-22, 3-16 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville aims to end its three-game home losing streak with a win over Boston College.

The Cardinals have gone 7-10 at home. Louisville averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Eagles are 7-12 against conference opponents. Boston College is ninth in the ACC scoring 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Quinten Post averaging 8.6.

Louisville’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 47.3% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike James is averaging 13.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Cardinals. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jaeden Zackery is averaging 11.5 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Post is averaging 17.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 72.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.