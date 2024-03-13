Louisiana Tech plays Middle Tennessee in CUSA Tournament

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-18, 7-9 CUSA) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (22-9, 12-4 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-18, 7-9 CUSA) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (22-9, 12-4 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech takes on Middle Tennessee in the CUSA Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in CUSA games is 12-4, and their record is 10-5 in non-conference play. Louisiana Tech is the CUSA leader with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Batcho averaging 3.8.

The Blue Raiders are 7-9 against CUSA teams. Middle Tennessee is ninth in the CUSA scoring 65.9 points per game and is shooting 40.5%.

Louisiana Tech averages 75.0 points, 5.1 more per game than the 69.9 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Newman Jr. is averaging 7.2 points and 5.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Crawford is averaging 17.4 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the last 10 games.

Jared Jones is averaging 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Jestin Porter is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

