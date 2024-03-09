Louisiana Tech hosts Middle Tennessee following Batcho’s 20-point outing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-17, 7-8 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (21-9, 11-4 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-17, 7-8 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (21-9, 11-4 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech takes on Middle Tennessee after Daniel Batcho scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 72-66 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Bulldogs are 13-2 in home games. Louisiana Tech is the top team in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 64.2 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Blue Raiders are 7-8 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee ranks fifth in the CUSA with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Jared Jones averaging 7.7.

Louisiana Tech scores 74.7 points, 5.3 more per game than the 69.4 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Louisiana Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Batcho is averaging 14.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elias King averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Jestin Porter is shooting 41.1% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

