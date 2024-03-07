Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns play in Sun Belt Tournament against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-21, 6-13 Sun Belt) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (18-13, 10-8 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 3 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-21, 6-13 Sun Belt) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (18-13, 10-8 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -12.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against Coastal Carolina.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 10-8 against Sun Belt opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Louisiana ranks third in the Sun Belt with 36.1 points per game in the paint led by Kobe Julien averaging 8.0.

The Chanticleers’ record in Sun Belt action is 6-13. Coastal Carolina is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

Louisiana’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 44.9% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Garnett is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 8.8 points. Julien is averaging 15 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

