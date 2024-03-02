Longwood wins 74-72 over High Point on Napper’s buzzer-beating layup

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Johnathan Massie’s 16 points helped Longwood defeat High Point 74-72 on Saturday night. Longwood scored the…

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Johnathan Massie’s 16 points helped Longwood defeat High Point 74-72 on Saturday night.

Longwood scored the last four points on a layup by Szymon Zapala with 17 seconds left and a driving one-handed scoop layup by Walyn Napper in the final second.

Massie added five rebounds for the Lancers (18-13, 6-10 Big South Conference). D’Avian Houston scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Zapala shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Panthers (24-7, 13-3) were led in scoring by Abdoulaye Thiam, who finished with 21 points. Duke Miles added 18 points and two steals for High Point. In addition, Kezza Giffa had 15 points and two steals.

