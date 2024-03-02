Longwood hosts Thiam and High Point

High Point Panthers (24-6, 13-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (17-13, 5-10 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

High Point Panthers (24-6, 13-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (17-13, 5-10 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on the Longwood Lancers after Abdoulaye scored 25 points in High Point’s 100-96 overtime victory over the Winthrop Eagles.

The Lancers are 12-3 on their home court. Longwood is the leader in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Panthers are 13-2 in Big South play. High Point ranks third in the Big South scoring 36.1 points per game in the paint led by Duke Miles averaging 8.0.

Longwood’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game High Point allows. High Point averages 16.9 more points per game (85.0) than Longwood gives up to opponents (68.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Walyn Napper is averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lancers. Michael Christmas is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Trae Benham averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Kimani Hamilton is shooting 58.5% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 84.5 points, 39.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.