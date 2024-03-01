Long Beach State takes on UC Irvine following Jones’ 23-point showing

Long Beach State Beach (18-11, 10-7 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (21-8, 14-3 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 10…

Long Beach State Beach (18-11, 10-7 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (21-8, 14-3 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits the UC Irvine Anteaters after Jadon Jones scored 23 points in Long Beach State’s 76-71 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Anteaters are 11-0 on their home court. UC Irvine is second in the Big West with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin Tillis averaging 4.9.

The Beach are 10-7 in conference play. Long Beach State ranks eighth in the Big West shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

UC Irvine’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than UC Irvine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is averaging 12.8 points for the Anteaters. Andre Henry is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.

Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 17.1 points for the Beach. AJ George is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

