Long Beach State hosts UC Davis following Tsohonis’ 25-point game

UC Davis Aggies (18-12, 13-6 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (18-13, 10-9 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beach -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts UC Davis after Marcus Tsohonis scored 25 points in Long Beach State’s 76-74 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Beach are 8-4 in home games. Long Beach State is fourth in the Big West with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 7.0.

The Aggies are 13-6 against Big West opponents. UC Davis has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Long Beach State’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 70.8 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 75.7 Long Beach State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tsohonis is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Beach. AJ George is averaging 14.3 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Elijah Pepper is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 19.8 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

