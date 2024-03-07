Long Beach State hosts Pierre-Louis and UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (15-13, 8-10 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (18-12, 10-8 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10…

UCSB Gauchos (15-13, 8-10 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (18-12, 10-8 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beach -5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits Long Beach State after Josh Pierre-Louis scored 24 points in UCSB’s 79-70 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Beach are 8-3 in home games. Long Beach State scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Gauchos are 8-10 in conference matchups. UCSB averages 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Long Beach State scores 77.5 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 72.8 UCSB gives up. UCSB averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Long Beach State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadon Jones is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 12.4 points and 1.8 steals. AJ George is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Cole Anderson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Ajay Mitchell is shooting 47.8% and averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Gauchos: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

