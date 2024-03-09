Long and Vermont defeat Albany (NY) in America East Conference quarterfinal 75-72

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Long led Vermont with 20 points and and his 3-pointer with 30 seconds left carried…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Long led Vermont with 20 points and and his 3-pointer with 30 seconds left carried the top-seeded as the Catamounts to a 75-72 win over Albany (NY) 75-72 in an America East Conference quarterfinal on Saturday night.

Vermont advances to the semifinal round and awaits the conference reseed following all four quarterfinal games.

Long added six rebounds for the Catamounts (26-6). Aaron Deloney scored 17 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 9 for 10 from the line. Shamir Bogues had 16 points and finished 7 of 14 from the field. It was the seventh victory in a row for the Catamounts.

The Great Danes (13-19) were led in scoring by Sebastian Thomas, who finished with 31 points. Albany (NY) also got 13 points, six rebounds and six assists from Amar’e Marshall. Muneer Newton finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Deloney scored 11 points in the first half and Vermont went into halftime trailing 37-31. Long scored 15 points in the second half for Vermont, including their game-winning shot in the final minute.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

