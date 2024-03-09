Little Rock and Morehead State play for OVC Championship

Morehead State Eagles (25-8, 16-4 OVC) vs. Little Rock Trojans (21-11, 15-4 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (25-8, 16-4 OVC) vs. Little Rock Trojans (21-11, 15-4 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes on Morehead State in the OVC Championship.

The Trojans are 15-4 against OVC opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. Little Rock scores 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Eagles are 16-4 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is the leader in the OVC allowing only 63.0 points per game while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

Little Rock averages 78.1 points, 15.1 more per game than the 63.0 Morehead State gives up. Morehead State has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalen Robinson is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Trojans. Makhel Mitchell is averaging 12.7 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Drew Thelwell is averaging 9.7 points and 6.3 assists for the Eagles. Riley Minix is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 10-0, averaging 77.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

