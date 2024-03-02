Lipsey and the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones take on conference foe UCF

Iowa State Cyclones (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (15-12, 6-9 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -3.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Big 12 foes UCF and No. 8 Iowa State square off on Saturday.

The Knights are 11-5 in home games. UCF is sixth in the Big 12 with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by C.J. Walker averaging 4.1.

The Cyclones are 11-4 in Big 12 play. Iowa State is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 77.2 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

UCF’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Iowa State gives up. Iowa State scores 10.3 more points per game (77.2) than UCF gives up (66.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Sellers is averaging 16.3 points for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

Keshon Gilbert is averaging 13.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cyclones. Curtis Jones is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

