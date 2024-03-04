Lipscomb plays in ASUN Tournament against the North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (14-16, 8-8 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (20-11, 11-5 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Alabama Lions (14-16, 8-8 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (20-11, 11-5 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lipscomb Bisons play in the ASUN Tournament against the North Alabama Lions.

The Bisons’ record in ASUN games is 11-5, and their record is 9-6 in non-conference play. Lipscomb has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Lions’ record in ASUN games is 8-8.

Lipscomb averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.1 per game North Alabama allows. North Alabama has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 45.9% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrin Boyd is averaging 17.6 points for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

