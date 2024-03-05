Lipscomb plays in ASUN Tournament against the North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (14-16, 8-8 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (20-11, 11-5 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

North Alabama Lions (14-16, 8-8 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (20-11, 11-5 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -7; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Lipscomb Bisons and North Alabama Lions meet in the ASUN Tournament.

The Bisons have gone 11-5 against ASUN teams, with a 9-6 record in non-conference play. Lipscomb averages 82.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Lions are 8-8 in ASUN play. North Alabama has a 7-11 record against opponents over .500.

Lipscomb averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.1 per game North Alabama allows. North Alabama averages 76.6 points per game, 0.1 more than the 76.5 Lipscomb gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrin Boyd is shooting 52.6% and averaging 17.6 points for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Dallas Howell is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 8.2 points and 5.3 rebounds. Jacari Lane is shooting 45.8% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

