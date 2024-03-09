Liberty takes on Western Kentucky in conference matchup

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (19-10, 8-7 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (17-13, 6-9 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (19-10, 8-7 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (17-13, 6-9 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE:

The Flames are 11-3 on their home court. Liberty is fourth in the CUSA with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Venzant averaging 4.5.

The Hilltoppers have gone 8-7 against CUSA opponents.

Liberty averages 74.1 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 74.8 Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky averages 15.3 more points per game (80.3) than Liberty allows (65.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is averaging 13.6 points for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.