Liberty hosts Frazier and UTEP

UTEP Miners (14-15, 5-9 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (17-11, 6-7 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -10; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP faces the Liberty Flames after Otis Frazier III scored 24 points in UTEP’s 72-65 victory against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Flames are 11-2 on their home court. Liberty averages 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Miners have gone 5-9 against CUSA opponents. UTEP is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Liberty averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 5.7 per game UTEP allows. UTEP averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Liberty gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 13.7 points. Kaden Metheny is shooting 49.6% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Miners: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 11.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

