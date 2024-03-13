Liberty Flames play in CUSA Tournament against the UTEP Miners

UTEP Miners (16-15, 7-9 CUSA) vs. Liberty Flames (18-13, 7-9 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Liberty…

UTEP Miners (16-15, 7-9 CUSA) vs. Liberty Flames (18-13, 7-9 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays in the CUSA Tournament against UTEP.

The Flames’ record in CUSA play is 7-9, and their record is 11-4 against non-conference opponents. Liberty is fourth in the CUSA with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Cleveland averaging 4.6.

The Miners are 7-9 against CUSA opponents.

Liberty averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 5.8 per game UTEP allows. UTEP averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Liberty allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Venzant is averaging 5.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.