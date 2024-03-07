Lendeborg scores 19, UAB cruises to 100-72 win over Temple

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg scored 19 points as UAB beat Temple 100-72 on Thursday night. Lendeborg added 14 rebounds…

Lendeborg added 14 rebounds for the Blazers (19-11, 11-6 American Athletic Conference). Christian Coleman scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Alejandro shot 7 for 10, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points.

Zion Stanford led the way for the Owls (11-19, 4-13) with 20 points. Jahlil White added 11 points for Temple. Shane Dezonie had eight points.

UAB took the lead with 8:22 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Coleman led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 47-32 at the break. Vasquez scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as UAB went on to secure a victory, outscoring Temple by 13 points in the second half.

Both teams next play Sunday. UAB hosts SMU and Temple plays UTSA on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

