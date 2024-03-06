Lendeborg and the UAB Blazers take on conference foe Temple

UAB Blazers (18-11, 10-6 AAC) at Temple Owls (11-18, 4-12 AAC) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yaxel Lendeborg…

UAB Blazers (18-11, 10-6 AAC) at Temple Owls (11-18, 4-12 AAC)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yaxel Lendeborg and UAB visit Hysier Miller and Temple on Thursday.

The Owls have gone 5-8 in home games. Temple is 6-16 against opponents over .500.

The Blazers are 10-6 in AAC play. UAB ranks seventh in the AAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Lendeborg averaging 7.1.

Temple averages 70.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 76.0 UAB allows. UAB averages 76.6 points per game, 3.9 more than the 72.7 Temple gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joran Riley is averaging 12.4 points and six rebounds for the Owls. Miller is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Eric Gaines is averaging 11.5 points, 5.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Blazers. Lendeborg is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

