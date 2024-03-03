Live Radio
Lee, Edwards score 12 off the bench, Missouri State knocks off UIC 69-59

The Associated Press

March 3, 2024, 4:42 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Matthew Lee and Cesare Edwards both scored 12 points off of the bench to lead Missouri State over UIC 69-59 on Sunday.

Lee was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Bears (16-15, 8-12 Missouri Valley Conference). Edwards shot 5 of 5 from the field. Chance Moore shot 3 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Flames (11-20, 4-16) were led by Toby Okani, who recorded 14 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Filip Skobalj added 12 points and six rebounds for UIC. In addition, Isaiah Rivera had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

