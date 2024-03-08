LeDee, No. 21 San Diego State Aztecs host the Boise State Broncos

Boise State Broncos (21-9, 12-5 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (22-8, 11-6 MWC) San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (21-9, 12-5 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (22-8, 11-6 MWC)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -8; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 San Diego State faces Boise State in a matchup of MWC teams.

The Aztecs are 14-0 in home games. San Diego State ranks second in the MWC in rebounding averaging 37.5 rebounds. Jaedon LeDee paces the Aztecs with 8.3 boards.

The Broncos have gone 12-5 against MWC opponents. Boise State is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

San Diego State scores 74.6 points, 7.7 more per game than the 66.9 Boise State gives up. Boise State scores 10.2 more points per game (76.0) than San Diego State gives up to opponents (65.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Waters is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 10.7 points. LeDee is averaging 19.7 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

