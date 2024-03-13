Leach’s 22 lead Fairfield over Iona 68-63 in MAAC Tournament quarterfinal

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jalen Leach had 22 points in Fairfield’s 68-63 win over Iona on Wednesday night in…

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jalen Leach had 22 points in Fairfield’s 68-63 win over Iona on Wednesday night in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

No. 2 seed Fairfield will play on Friday against the winner of the Thursday quarterfinal between Marist and Niagara.

Leach added eight rebounds and four steals for the Stags (21-11). Caleb Fields added 20 points and seven rebounds. Brycen Goodine finished with nine points.

Jeremiah Quigley had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the seventh-seeded Gaels (15-16, 1-1). Joel Brown added 13 points and three steals for Iona. Idan Tretout also had 11 points.

Fairfield went into the half leading Iona 34-31. Fields scored nine points in the half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

