Le Moyne visits Saint Francis (PA) after Jones’ 21-point showing

Le Moyne Dolphins (13-16, 8-7 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-20, 3-12 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Le Moyne Dolphins (13-16, 8-7 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-20, 3-12 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne plays the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Darrick Jones Jr. scored 21 points in Le Moyne’s 70-56 win over the Wagner Seahawks.

The Red Flash are 6-7 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) ranks ninth in the NEC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Eli Wilborn averaging 4.6.

The Dolphins are 8-7 against NEC opponents. Le Moyne is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Francis (PA) scores 65.5 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 71.2 Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has given up to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilborn is averaging 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Red Flash. Carlos Lopez Jr. is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Kaiyem Cleary is averaging 15.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Dolphins. Luke Sutherland is averaging 16.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.